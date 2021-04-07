Single Sentence Singles: April showers edition

In an effort to keep you all abreast of the latest local music that’s not album or music video related, we present the latest installment of our irregular feature, Single Sentence Singles. We take a listen to the latest local singles to hit Soundcloud, Spotify, Bandcamp, et al, and sum them up in one sentence. Simple enough? Here we go.

Merlin, “The Revenger”

Almost entirely instrumental until two-thirds of the way through the over six-minute track, “The Revenger” sees Merlin leaning heavily into cyberpunk and dark synth sounds, while still featuring big riffs and creepy, ominous lyrics.

<a href="https://merlin666.bandcamp.com/track/the-revenger">The Revenger by Merlin</a>

Dimension Bill Edwards, “Surrealberry Hill”

Written in 2017, Dimension Bill Edwards’ latest single manages to evoke the Polyphonic Spree and the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” in a single three-minute psychedelic pop single, resulting in a track perfectly suited for the warming weather.

Dandelions, “Random Then Works”

Pretty sure the new Dandelions single is a time vortex designed to shoot us all back in time to the late ’90s, where the band is opening for a stacked hard pop bill featuring the Creature Comforts and Superdrag, and we’re all lifting lighters up as we sing along.

<a href="https://dandelions1.bandcamp.com/track/random-then-works">Random Then Works by Dandelions</a>

Monta at Odds, “When I’m Gone” ft. Teri Quinn

If any of you all have ever seen the heroin chic sci-fi flick Liquid Sky, you’re likely picturing the lead actor, Anne Carlisle, miming to Teri Quinn’s vocals as aliens seduce the dancefloor underground surrounding the stage.

<a href="https://montaatodds.bandcamp.com/track/when-im-gone-feat-teri-quinn">When I’m Gone feat. Teri Quinn by Monta at Odds</a>

Kadesh Flow, “Take Backs” ft. Ryan Heinlein

“A song about regret and questioning everything,” “Take Backs” sees Kadesh Flow reflecting on a burgeoning career kneecapped by Covid, but doing so in collaboration with fellow trombonist, Ryan Heinlein, resulting in a song that’s just as much about finding a way to process emotions as giving into them.

<a href="https://kadeshflow.bandcamp.com/track/take-backs-feat-ryan-heinlein">Take Backs (feat. Ryan Heinlein) by Kadesh Flow</a>

The Roseline, “Seven Hundred Second Chances”

Released around the one-year anniversary of the Roseline’s Good/Grief album, “Seven Hundred Second Chances” sees the band’s core augmented by piano and organ from Chase Horseman and background vocals from Heidi Lynn Gluck on a song which is pure porch-drinking perfection.

<a href="https://theroseline.bandcamp.com/track/seven-hundred-second-chances">Seven Hundred Second Chances by The Roseline</a>

Are you a local musician with a new single to share? Email nicholas.spacek@gmail.com.