Silver Dollar City to close Fire in the Hole ride after this season

Silver Dollar City has announced its plans to do away with its popular Fire in the Hole ride after this season. For 51 years, Fire in the Hole has attracted visitors to Silver Dollar City. Thousands of visitors travel to the park each year. The ride features animatronic characters who throw water on the riders as they proceed through a mine-inspired setting in a roller coaster cart.

Eventually, the ride will be replaced with a new attraction.

“We are currently working on announcements in regards to unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years,” says Silver Dollar City spokesperson Lisa Rau in an interview with the Springfield News-Leader. “And several of those announcements are anticipated during this next season.”

Locals have taken to Twitter to express their grief and humor over the loss of Fire in the Hole:

It’s official. This will be the LAST season for Fire In The Hole at Silver Dollar City @SDCAttractions. I adore this ride and I am sad to see it go … but very excited for what’s coming next. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9eMzbEul0r — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) February 13, 2023

Hot take: Fire in the Hole is a shit ride. It's not fun. It kinda hurts. The only reason I ride it is b/c someone got decapitated on it way back when. Instead of a ride, SDC should do some glade reconstruction to memorialize the bald knobber's era. — Ozarks Boy (@blozarks_boy) February 14, 2023

The Fire in the Hole ride is inspired by the Bald Knobbers, Missouri’s famous vigilante group that fought for the Union during the Civil War in the 1880s.

Beginning March 11, Silver Dollar City will present a series of Fire in the Hole-themed events and attractions, to celebrate the ride’s final year in service.