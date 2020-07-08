Shamrock roofing sponsors “Roof 4 a hero” campaign

Shamrock Roofing & Construction has opened nominations for their “Roof 4 a hero” campaign, where they will award a free new roof to a veteran or active first responder living in the Kansas City, Missouri region.

President of Shamrock Roofing & Construction, Garen Armstrong notes that his father’s veteran status inspired him to give back to the community during this time. “This year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, we have opened this opportunity up to first responders, who now more than ever are putting their lives on the line every day to serve our communities,” Armstrong says.

Entrants must be honorably or medically discharged or active military or first responders currently living in Johnson, Wyandotte, or Leavenworth Counties in Kansas or Jackson, Platte or Clay Counties in Missouri. They must also own their home with insurance and submit a DD214. Friends, family, caregivers, or recipients can nominate entrants for this campaign. Entries must share why the nominee is in need of a new roof.

For more information on how to enter, visit Shamrock Roofing & Construction’s website.