Seven Swans Gifts and Goods is filled with carefully crafted goodies for the holidays

Seven Swans Crêperie might be closed for the month of December, but right next door to the charming breakfast spot is quaint boutique Seven Swans Gifts and Goods. The gift store is filled with items perfect for anyone’s Christmas list, including children’s’ books and Seven Swans onesies, stationary, pins, patches, keychains, and jewelry.

While the gift store opened for the Seven Swans fall festival in October, the idea has been in the works since the crêperie opened. Making the jump to open the offshoot gift shop was intimidating, owner Kate Bryan says.

“It was scary, still is scary,” Bryan says. “But, it also was really essential for us. The crêperie had been open two months before the shutdown, so we couldn’t have been in a worse place for it, not that there’s ever a good place. We were originally going to have to expand [the crêperie’s] kitchen into this space, but once the shutdown happened, we kinda had to reroute. And I’ve always wanted to do this. It’s incredible that we have this space.”

Bryan curates the items available for sale herself, so everything at Seven Swans Gifts and Goods is intentionally picked and ethically sourced. Not all items are locally made, but all products are made by small businesses, from illustrators and women creators. The shop is bright and cheery, with beautiful things stashed in every available nook and cranny.

“A lot of things in here are based on illustrators that I just personally love, and have followed for years,” Bryan says. “There’s a few local things, it’s not all local, but I wanted to offer something a little bit broader, and whatever fit. If it’s local, and it’s a good fit, I want it. We’ve found some incredible local vendors. But I know what I love to rummage around for in shops, and that’s what I looked for.

Seven Swans Gifts and Goods is sure to tide you over while the crêperie is closed for December, as well as tick the boxes on your holiday shopping list this year. The shop is located at 1746 Washington St, Kansas City, MO 64108, and can be found online here.