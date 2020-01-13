Seven Swans Creperie opens in the Westside, Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant launches the Prospect, and KC Restaurant Week continues

Monday, January 13

Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant (formerly of the fantastic Magnolia’s Restaurant), along with the Prospect Board, is launching a brand-new culinary training school, the Prospect Urban Eatery. The culinary school will be located on Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, and will work to “provide quality workforce training, programs, and entrepreneurial training for low-income individuals in Kansas City.” Learn more tonight at the official fundraising launch party at The Rieger (1924 Main Street), which will run from 6-9 p.m. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and a cash bar.

And of course, KC Restaurant Week continues across the metro benefiting the Don Bosco Centers, and there are still lots of places with great menus and availability throughout the week. You can view all the participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus here, but here are a few we’re still angling to try:

Affare (1911 Main Street): Among other options, you can opt for almond-crusted ruby trout, with spinach, potatoes, and caper beurre blanc, with an apple strudel with chantilly cream.

Beer Kitchen (435 Westport Road) is offering weekend brunch as part of its KC Restaurant Week options, in addition to lunch and dinner. Try the zucchini-potato latkes with shiitake mushrooms, chive butter sauce, along with a breakfast stacker, which includes a Cholula fried egg, smoked bacon, black forest ham, chipotle white cheddar, stacked on a toasted brioche bun, served with brunch potatoes.

Black Sheep (1815 West 39th Street) loves local ingredients, and is offering plates on its dinner menu like turnovers stuffed with Grand River mushrooms and brie, topped with City Bitty microgreens; and Sunny Meadows Farm roasted pork pot roast, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Brewery Emperial (1829 Oak Street) has options including a 10-ounce flank steak with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes, as well as an Italian beer-braised pork shoulder with herbs on creamy polenta, as well as jackfruit pot roast. For $10 more, you’ll get a paired beer with each course.

Novel (1927 McGee Street) has dishes available including seared diver scallops with sweet potato puree, tamarind, palm sugar, lime, and Thai chili; Peking duck breast with orange, charred broccoli, miso aioli, and a honey-rice wine glaze; spinach pasta ravioli with beef short ribs, blue cheese butter, kalamata olive, and barrel-aged soy sauce; plus a selection of Jessica Armstrong’s impeccable desserts. Call (816) 221-0785 to check on availability.

The Savoy at 21c (219 West 9th Street) is offering dishes like spaghetti verdi with green onion pesto, broccoli, spinach, house lemon ricotta salata, and a crunchy pistachio crumble; pumpkin risotto with parmesan snow, and roasted mushrooms; and carrot toffee cake with coconut ice cream, orange carrot jam, ginger tuile, and candied walnuts.

Thursday, January 16

Seven Swans Creperie (1746 Washington Street) opens today for its first official week in business. Originally founded as a food truck, chef Kate Bryan has now expanded her business into a brick-and-mortar location, which is probably best known as the former home of Sylvia’s Deli in the Westside. The stylish, comfortable creperie offers baked goods, with savory and sweet options available. Selections rotate based on seasonally available ingredients, but options include things like crepes with bacon, brie cheese, spinach, and fig butter; lemon curd; sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto. Vegan options are always available. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Out in Lawrence, the Sunrise Project (1501 Learnard Avenue) is hosting a free community meal of spaghetti and meat sauce or vegan sauce, along with garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drinks. The Sunrise Project is a social service organization which provides opportunities for community gardening, community socialization, preschool education, and much more. Learn more about the Sunrise Project here, and the community meal here.