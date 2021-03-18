Seven Days of Saint Patrick

Welcome to The Summer of Sound, Kansas City!

We have spent the last 12 months dreaming of the moment we could gather with friends at a venue to share in the experience of listening to Kansas City’s best bands. We believe this summer will be filled with incredible shows, great friends, and memories we will have for the rest of our lives. That is why we are stepping in to bring more live music to Kansas City this summer than ever before. Supporting the bands, venues, and performers who lost out on live shows last summer and thanking them for the music they shared to help us through the challenges of the last year.

We are kicking off with a series of live shows we recorded over the past couple weeks at The Rino in North Kansas City. We did everything possible to capture the feel of a live concert experience to prepare you for what we will be bringing you this summer.

Kick back, relax, and enjoy some incredible shows from some of our favorite KC bands.

LOCAL NEVER LEFT!

Other Americans | Forrest McCurren & The Daily Special

Come back every night for more music!

Summer of Sound Schedule