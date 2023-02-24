Setting the Stage channels motion, history through Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey

The Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey brought their educational multimedia dance show Setting the Stage to the Gem Theater on Feb. 22, 2023. The show is a look at Black history through the lens of dance and music.

“Setting the Stage is a unique Black History Month multi-media program that combines live dance performances with pictures and narration, starting with the Middle Passage. Created, directed, and choreographed by KCFAA’s Chief Artistic Officer Tyrone Aiken, Setting the Stage is a visual journey through African American dance history. Setting the Stage is performed by local and national artists and provides insights into the history and legacies of African American pioneers in minstrels, jazz dance, ballet, Afro-Caribbean, [and modern dance]—including Katherine Dunham and Alvin Ailey,” say Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey in the event program.

This year’s performance includes seven dance numbers performed by a company of seven dancers, just like the original Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s cast of seven. There is a Q&A session with Chief Artistic Officer and the show’s choreographer Tyrone Aiken before the show’s closing number. Music includes a live vocal performance of India Arie and Sam Cooke’s “Change Goin…” by Hope McIntosh, “Blue” by Alberta Hunter in jazz, “If I Were a Bell” by Dinah Washington in ballet, “Progress” by William Grant Still to accompany the Katherine Dunham Afro-Carribean style dance, “Twist My Cloud” by Donnie and “Bury Me” by Duendita for modern dance routines, and “Resist” by Kendrick Lamar for the show’s finale dance number featuring the full company of seven dancers.

Among the company of dancers are Courtney Collado, Abram Hawkins, Simone Davis, Jillian Kramschuster, Marcus Johnson, Kennedy Banks, and Latra Wilson. Some of the dancers have been performing in “Setting the Stage” for ten years, while others joined the cast for the first time this year.

In between each number a short video is played with contextual information about the historical movements in the dance world and how they coincide with Black history, beginning with the Middle Passage and ending with a slide show about Alvin Ailey and modern dance.

Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey is a nonprofit dance company located at 1601 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, MO. Upcoming events include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kauffman Center on March 25, AileyCamp, which is free for ages 11-14 from June 5 to July 13, and Summer Dance for students in grades 9 through 12 from June 5 to June 29. Apply for AileyCamp or Summer Dance online. KC Friends of Alvin Ailey also hosts the Ujima Boys Class the first Saturday of each month from 1:15 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at 1714 E 18th Street KC, MO. KCFAA will return to First Fridays this year as well.

Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey has promoted dance and community in KC for 25 years. AileyCamp has taught dance to 2,000 young students for 20 years now.