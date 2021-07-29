Series of ozone alerts issued for KC

It’s officially that time of the year again, folks! The first ozone alert for the summer was issued by the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC).

MARC says that people who are sensitive to air pollution and have breathing or heart problems should limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems like coughing, nausea, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing in healthy adults. For those who have weak immune systems, the pollution may make them more susceptible to infection… which is great during a global pandemic.

It’s recommended that people wait to refuel their cars until mowing their lawns until after 7 p.m to help reduce air pollution.

This likely isn’t the last ozone alert KC will get for the summer, seeing as trying to get people to stop driving their cars to work is like trying to take away a toddler’s iPad. Let’s just see this as a reminder that climate change is indeed happening and that Mother Nature may be putting in her eviction notice soon if we continue to ignore the loud, flashing warning signs.