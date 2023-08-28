September 2023 events feature forager Alexis Nikole Nelson, Janelle Monaé’s homecoming, Queens of the Stone Age, and annual St. Blues NHL pre-season game
Ongoing/Multiple:
September 2 – October 15
Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs, KS
September 4-11
Dancefestopia Music & Camping Festival 2023, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
September 7 – October 1
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, The Black Box
September 14-23
Terra Luna | A Light & Sound Experience, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
September 16-17
Lawrence Art in the Park 2023, South Park
Jesse James Festival Kite Show, Jesse James Park
Events
September 1
Kurt Travis, recordBar
September 2
Bump, Set, Adopt Sand Volleyball Tournament, Volleyball Beach
Memphis May Fire, The Bottleneck
September 3
Fame on Fire, Encore Room
September 4
Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox, T-Mobile Center
September 5
The Criticals, Encore Room
“Paris is Burning” Movie Showing with Vogue Demonstration, Liberty Hall
September 6
An Evening with Alexis Nikole Nelson, Liberty Hall
Outdoor educator and forager Alexis Nikole Nelson is making a stop in Lawrence to talk edible plants, tasty sustainability, and all things wild food. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, the cook and internet sensation uses her voice to entertain while educating. Catch her comedic, sometimes musical session Sept. 6 at Liberty Hall and learn about food deserts, African American food traditions, and have a good laugh in the meantime. Entry is free with advance online reservation. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Taj Mahal & Los Lobos, Uptown Theater
S. Carey, recordBar
Poppy & PVRIS, The Truman
September 7
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Secret Gardens, Greybloom, Silk, Big Fat Cow, Replay Lounge
Summer Concert Series: Katy Guillen & The Drive, Crossroads Hotel Kansas City
Cas Haley, Knuckleheads
September 8
Pinky Patel, The Truman
Nature Boys, Drugs & Attics, Arc Flash, Replay Lounge
September 9
Totally Rad Vintage Fest, KCI Expo Center
Janelle Monaé, The Midland
Kansas City-raised R&B phenom Janelle Monáe is headed to KC for a night at The Midland. The homecoming show is a part of her 26-city “Age of Pleasure Tour” on the heels of her namesake album release in June. The Grammy-nominated artist’s fourth studio album (and first in five years) was preceded by the release of steamy singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover,” which left fans wanting more of… everything. Tickets start at $51.50. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
September 10
Baddie’s Dream House Drag Show, Replay Lounge
Gregory Porter, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
September 12
Joy Oladokun, The Truman
CAAMP, The Midland
September 13
Jai Wolf, The Truman
September 14
Beth Hart, Uptown Theater
Taste of Lawrence, Lied Center of Kansas
September 15
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, Azura Amphitheater
cupcakKe, The Madrid Theatre
September 16
Grieves, The Bottleneck
Charles Wesley Godwin, The Truman
September 17
Bright Light Social Hour, Encore Room
King Parrot, The Bottleneck
Fantasia with Joe, Starlight
Corey Feldman, Lemonade Park
Peelander-Z, Dog Party, The Nature Boys, recordBar
Midwest Hairstyling Awards, Uptown Theater
September 18
Eyehategod, Goatwhore, recordBar
September 19
Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour, T-Mobile Center
September 20
The Used, Uptown Theater
Queens of the Stone Age, Starlight
Josh Homme and the fellas from the world’s most famous desert rock outfit hit KC as part of their “The End is Nero Tour” wherein—as appears to be the case across the new album In Times New Roman—Homme has just discovered the joys of dad-joke portmanteaus. Naming goofiness aside, the new album marks the heaviest groove that the rockers have hit since the days of “Go With The Flow,” and the nearly tribal grind of teeth-grit anger is a welcome return to form. In an early interview with The Pitch, bassist Michael Shuman confirms that certain songs that have been out of circulation [since the untimely departure of previous members] are finally making their return to rotation. We can’t wait to have God back in the radio. Tickets start at $30. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
Twin Tribes, The Bottleneck
September 21
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Uptown Theater
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Dead on a Sunday, Big Fat Cow, miniBar
Chevelle & Three Days Grace, Starlight
High Pulp, recordBar
MEST, Authority Zero, VIVO Live Events
September 22
ZZ Ward, The Madrid Theatre
Jungle Rot, Granada
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Uptown Theater
September 23
Brincos Dieras, The Midland
Motionless in White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour, Uptown Theater
September 24
Owl City, The Truman
Bryce Vine: The Interstate Tour, Liberty Hall
September 25
Like Roses, Remorsefully Numb, Clearfight, Farewell KCMO
September 26
KC Symphony Orchestra with Special Guest Blake Pouliot, violin, Lied Center of Kansas
September 27
Senses Fail, Granada
September 28
Giovannie & The Hired Guns, The Bottleneck
Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship, Uptown Theater
Hiplet Ballerinas, Lied Center of Kansas
September 29
Gregory Alan Isakov, The Midland
September 30
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, Cable Dahmer Arena
The pros are taking over the barn once again. Join hockey fans and KC Mavericks stans as the St. Louis Blues go head-to-head with the Dallas Stars in the NHL preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena—a rare chance to see Stanley Cup contenders on the ice in the Kansas City. The annual event serves as a warm-up for the 2023-2024 Mavericks season and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities before, during, and after the game. Tickets range from $60-$180. Doors open at 5 p.m. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
Bishop Briggs & Misterwives, Grinders KC
Backyard Movies: Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, Screenland Armour
Chat Pile, The Bottleneck