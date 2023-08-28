September 2023 events feature forager Alexis Nikole Nelson, Janelle Monaé’s homecoming, Queens of the Stone Age, and annual St. Blues NHL pre-season game

Ongoing/Multiple:

September 2 – October 15

Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs, KS

September 4-11

Dancefestopia Music & Camping Festival 2023, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center

September 7 – October 1

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, The Black Box

September 14-23

Terra Luna | A Light & Sound Experience, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

September 16-17

Lawrence Art in the Park 2023, South Park

Jesse James Festival Kite Show, Jesse James Park

Events

September 1

Kurt Travis, recordBar

September 2

Bump, Set, Adopt Sand Volleyball Tournament, Volleyball Beach

Memphis May Fire, The Bottleneck

September 3

Fame on Fire, Encore Room

September 4

Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox, T-Mobile Center

September 5

The Criticals, Encore Room

“Paris is Burning” Movie Showing with Vogue Demonstration, Liberty Hall

September 6

An Evening with Alexis Nikole Nelson, Liberty Hall

Outdoor educator and forager Alexis Nikole Nelson is making a stop in Lawrence to talk edible plants, tasty sustainability, and all things wild food. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, the cook and internet sensation uses her voice to entertain while educating. Catch her comedic, sometimes musical session Sept. 6 at Liberty Hall and learn about food deserts, African American food traditions, and have a good laugh in the meantime. Entry is free with advance online reservation. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Taj Mahal & Los Lobos, Uptown Theater

S. Carey, recordBar

Poppy & PVRIS, The Truman

September 7

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Secret Gardens, Greybloom, Silk, Big Fat Cow, Replay Lounge

Summer Concert Series: Katy Guillen & The Drive, Crossroads Hotel Kansas City

Cas Haley, Knuckleheads

September 8

Pinky Patel, The Truman

Nature Boys, Drugs & Attics, Arc Flash, Replay Lounge

September 9

Totally Rad Vintage Fest, KCI Expo Center

Janelle Monaé, The Midland

Kansas City-raised R&B phenom Janelle Monáe is headed to KC for a night at The Midland. The homecoming show is a part of her 26-city “Age of Pleasure Tour” on the heels of her namesake album release in June. The Grammy-nominated artist’s fourth studio album (and first in five years) was preceded by the release of steamy singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover,” which left fans wanting more of… everything. Tickets start at $51.50. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

September 10

Baddie’s Dream House Drag Show, Replay Lounge

Gregory Porter, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

September 12

Joy Oladokun, The Truman

CAAMP, The Midland

September 13

Jai Wolf, The Truman

September 14

Beth Hart, Uptown Theater

Taste of Lawrence, Lied Center of Kansas

September 15

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, Azura Amphitheater

cupcakKe, The Madrid Theatre

September 16

Grieves, The Bottleneck

Charles Wesley Godwin, The Truman

September 17

Bright Light Social Hour, Encore Room

King Parrot, The Bottleneck

Fantasia with Joe, Starlight

Corey Feldman, Lemonade Park

Peelander-Z, Dog Party, The Nature Boys, recordBar

Midwest Hairstyling Awards, Uptown Theater

September 18

Eyehategod, Goatwhore, recordBar

September 19

Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour, T-Mobile Center

September 20

The Used, Uptown Theater

Queens of the Stone Age, Starlight

Josh Homme and the fellas from the world’s most famous desert rock outfit hit KC as part of their “The End is Nero Tour” wherein—as appears to be the case across the new album In Times New Roman—Homme has just discovered the joys of dad-joke portmanteaus. Naming goofiness aside, the new album marks the heaviest groove that the rockers have hit since the days of “Go With The Flow,” and the nearly tribal grind of teeth-grit anger is a welcome return to form. In an early interview with The Pitch, bassist Michael Shuman confirms that certain songs that have been out of circulation [since the untimely departure of previous members] are finally making their return to rotation. We can’t wait to have God back in the radio. Tickets start at $30. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Twin Tribes, The Bottleneck

September 21

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Uptown Theater

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Dead on a Sunday, Big Fat Cow, miniBar

Chevelle & Three Days Grace, Starlight

High Pulp, recordBar

MEST, Authority Zero, VIVO Live Events

September 22

ZZ Ward, The Madrid Theatre

Jungle Rot, Granada

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Uptown Theater

September 23

Brincos Dieras, The Midland

Motionless in White: The Touring The End Of The World Tour, Uptown Theater

September 24

Owl City, The Truman

Bryce Vine: The Interstate Tour, Liberty Hall

September 25

Like Roses, Remorsefully Numb, Clearfight, Farewell KCMO

September 26

KC Symphony Orchestra with Special Guest Blake Pouliot, violin, Lied Center of Kansas

September 27

Senses Fail, Granada

September 28

Giovannie & The Hired Guns, The Bottleneck

Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship, Uptown Theater

Hiplet Ballerinas, Lied Center of Kansas

September 29

Gregory Alan Isakov, The Midland

September 30

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, Cable Dahmer Arena

The pros are taking over the barn once again. Join hockey fans and KC Mavericks stans as the St. Louis Blues go head-to-head with the Dallas Stars in the NHL preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena—a rare chance to see Stanley Cup contenders on the ice in the Kansas City. The annual event serves as a warm-up for the 2023-2024 Mavericks season and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities before, during, and after the game. Tickets range from $60-$180. Doors open at 5 p.m. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Bishop Briggs & Misterwives, Grinders KC

Backyard Movies: Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, Screenland Armour

Chat Pile, The Bottleneck