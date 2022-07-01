Scare-It Halloween fundraises for 28th trick-or-treat event after two years of cancelled events

The Gladstone Boulevard neighborhood has been hosting its annual Scare-It Halloween, a family-friendly night of trick-or-treating, since 1992.

On Halloween night, eight blocks of Gladstone Boulevard are blocked off from traffic and filled with food, music, performers, and—of course—trick-or-treaters.

In its three-hour runtime, the event typically serves 6,000 to 10,000 Kansas Citians.

This year, the event coordinators are expecting a smaller turnout due to Halloween being on a weekday, but fundraising is still necessary for the exorbitant cost of candy.

“Every year we reach out to past corporate sponsors and neighborhood stakeholders,” Director Dylan Van Gerpen says. “We also are constantly sending out donation requests in neighborhood email correspondence. A lot of our donors are residents of our neighborhoods giving what they can.”

The event is entirely run by 125-150 volunteers. Local organizations such as the Kansas City Museum, J.E. Dunn Construction, and Kansas City Parks & Recreation assist where necessary, sometimes even by passing out candy.

In past years, Slugger and KC Wolf have performed, as well as jugglers, fire breathers, and groups of cosplayers like the Midland Empire Ghostbusters.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about Scare-It Halloween, visit their website.