Say goodbye to 2019 at these New Year’s Eve shindigs

Scottish Rite Temple. Always one of the city’s biggest parties, NYE at the Temple offers a six-hour open bar, four levels, five DJs, and “the largest balloon drop in the Midwest” for $69. This one usually sells out. See nyekc.com.

Black Party at Studio Dan Meiners. A five-hour, $99 open bar with premium drinks, plus DJs and dancing. More at blackpartykc.com.

White Out at Madrigall. Bollywood and Bhangra dance remixes all night long. Wear white. $50. 1627 Oak.

Topgolf. Packages include unlimited game play and a holiday buffet. See topgolf.com/us/overland-park.

Howl at the Moon in the Power & Light District. A hundred bucks gets you an open bar between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Premium packages cost more; info at howlatthemoon.com/nye-kc.

The Truman. Local Latin rockers Making Movies will perform The Clash album Combat Rock. $27. thetrumankc.com.

New Year’s Eve @ Crossroads Hotel. Chances are you saw Instagram photos from last year’s party; Molly Balloons installed a giant balloon installation. She’s back again this year, along with Quixotic, Calvin Arsenia, DJ Marvin Gardens, and DJ House of Dante. Party starts at 9pm, with light bites, top shelf open bar, specialty cocktails, entertainment all night. $150-$175 at crossroadshotelkc.com.

New Year’s Swingin’ Eve at Union Station. Live music from Dave Stephens and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra 7 (“KCJO7”), unlimited drinks, and plenty of sweet and salty snacks between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. for $120 ($205 for VIP). More at unionstation.org/events/new-years-swingin-eve.

Quality Hill Playhouse. Cabaret tunes from J. Kent Barnhart and his band—jazz standards, Sixties hits, and more. Shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. See the full calendar at qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Blues Bash at B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ. Champagne, barbecue, and the Nick Schnebelen Band. $15. 1205 East 85th Street.

The View at Briarcliff. A range of options starting at $125 for a premium open bar, dancing, and live music from the cover band Private Stock. 4000 N. Mulberry Drive (located inside the Courtyard by Marriott at Briarcliff). More at theviewatbriarcliff.com.

Knuckleheads. Eighties tribute act The Zeros headlines this East Bottoms party, with support from the Sixties-celebrating Instamatics and blues enthusiasts Stone Cutters Union and Levee Town. $40. See knuckleheadskc.com.

Uptown Theater. A five-hour well bar, Champagne, wine, five party rooms, craft beers, and snacks. $55 advance, $75 day of. See uptowntheater.com.

