‘Save the USPS’ rally Saturday at Union Station

Kansas Citians will be coming together at Union Station to demand resources for the USPS this Saturday, August 22nd at 11 a.m. This protest will be part of a nationwide mobilization calling for funding to the United States Postal Service.

The protestors demand the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. They also call for Congress to help protect the USPS from President Donald Trump and his plainly expressed desire to fight postal funding to stop mail-in voting.

A statement from a spokesperson for the protest states: “The actions will show Americans coming together to stand up for a postal system that connects us, that we rely on for medications, paychecks, and more, and that will be counted on to deliver democracy in the elections this fall.”

The protest will be focused on the sidewalks alongside Pershing and Grand and encourages protestors to bring signs as well as noisemaking devices.

Find more information about the national movement at SaveThePostOffice.net