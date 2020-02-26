A word to our readers:
Calendar
Feb 26 all-day Waldo Neighborhood Shop, dine and discover everything that Waldo has to offer at the 5th Annual Waldo Week celebration, February 21 – 27! Get 25% off at participating businesses from restaurants to coffee shops, retail and unique services at your favorite Waldo spotsFacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 26 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Kansas City Public Library Join us for a relaxing hour at the Central branch of the Kansas City Public Library as we listen to and discuss music from these two individual traditions that share common traits and historical context. Listening Parties are FREE and open to the public!FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 26 @ 6:30 pm Silverstein Eye Centers Arena The flagship program of AEW will bring the national spotlight to Independence as a talented roster of wrestlers competes in action-packed matches.FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 26 @ 7:00 pm Riot Room Doors 7pmFacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 26 @ 8:00 pm Knuckleheads Veteran of stage and screen, Texas music legend, Johnny Falstaff resurrects the ghosts of honky tonk past and injects his own craft to forge a unique style in the Ameripolitan genre.FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 26 @ 8:00 pm Ollie's Local Join us for general knowledge trivia covering topics ranging from history to music to science to pop culture. The game is free to play and prizes are awarded to the top three teams! Recurring event every Wednesday.FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Feb 27 all-day Waldo Neighborhood Shop, dine and discover everything that Waldo has to offer at the 5th Annual Waldo Week celebration, February 21 – 27! Get 25% off at participating businesses from restaurants to coffee shops, retail and unique services at your favorite Waldo spotsFacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin
