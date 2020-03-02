Road Closure Notification, Saturday, March 14

Celebrate your favorite team by wearing their colors while running along this great course that begins and ends in the heart of downtown Kansas City.

Choose from the 1-mile, 5K, or 12K distance. Or, challenge yourself to a combo race!!

Runners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in this family-friendly event. Strollers are welcome for the 1-mile and 5K race.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATION

Road closures will begin starting at 8:00 AM and could last up to 3 hours in the following areas:

Kansas City Power & Light District

Government District

18 th & Vine

Crown Center

Crossroads District

Click here to view the course map

The Kansas City Sports Commission has contract the Kansas City Police Department to assist with road closures and traffic control.

For more information please visit kcbig12run.com