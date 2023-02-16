Rising stars and established legends share the stage in KC Jazz Orchestra’s 20th anniversary concert The Future

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra celebrates current and future genre legends for their 20th anniversary concert The Future. The performance will be held in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Helzberg Hall, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

The Future was built on “embracing the music through performance and education.” To uphold this principle, rising stars from Soundwave Academy of music and Kansas City Kansas Community College will be taking the stage with some notable artists.

Vocalists Eboni Fondren and Lee Langston will be featured in the concert backed by the dynamic Jazz Orchestra big band. Fondren is a sought after actress and jazz vocalist that has been performing in KC and surrounding areas since 2010. Langston is a KC-raised vocalist that uses his platform to increase awareness about social and racial injustices.

The show will feature modern takes on some classics by Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Natalie Cole, and Sam Cooke. This may be the only time you can see these established legends share the stage. Get your tickets for the show on the Kauffman Center website.