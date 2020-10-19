RideKC, KC Artists Coalition host digital fashion show live from the streetcar

Do you love the Kansas City streetcar? Do you love fashion shows? Have you ever wished you could have both at the same time? Well, there is no need to fret; RideKC streetcar has just the event for you.

On November 7, RideKC is partnering with the Kansas City Artists Coalition to put on “Coalesce: The Art of Couture”, an immersive art experience where fine art rides the rails. With COVID-19 changing the way we go to events, the runway is going to overtake the streetcar–and broadcast digitally directly into your home.

Yes, no worries about manspreading into the path of the models. Plenty of space for everyone on the interwebs.

The KC Streetcar has always loved and embraced the arts community through its partnership with Art in the Loop, hosting live music on board the streetcars, and working with community arts organizations all over the city.

Donna Mandelbaum, communications director for RideKC, had this to say about the event:

“This year has been challenging for so many of us. It has forced us to stay apart, miss birthdays, cancel graduations, and postpone some of life’s significant milestones. But the pandemic did something profound to our city; it reminded us how important we are to one another. How remaining socially distant and wearing a mask is a way to show we care for one another. And how we don’t need to meet in person to have a good time.”

Clothing for the show will be from the Gown Gallery in downtown KC and will feature local designers including Two-Tone Print, Wolfe Brack, Uzz Buzz, and many more.

Luckily, everyone can join this unique experience no matter their location. Get your free ticket to this virtual show.