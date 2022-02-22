“Reveal Strength” Campaign funds renovations on building at Southeast corner of 31st and Troost

The “Reveal Strength” Campaign looks to restore the Southeast corner of 31st and Troost, Reconciliation Services has announced. The century-old building is expected to receive renovations valued at $13 million.

The project will provide access to social and mental health services, expand Thelma’s Kitchen—KC’s only donate-what-you-can café—and generate social and economic opportunities to help level the playing field for neighbors who have long been under-resourced.

The current tottered exterior and limited ADA accessibility throughout the structure hinder the ability to deliver program development and community services that address the area’s long-standing racial and economic disparities.

Upon entering the building, a trauma-informed lobby will govern the space. Reconciliation Services plan to completely remodel and expand Thelma’s Kitchen, enabling the facility to reopen with safe and modern kitchen equipment.

Moving upwards to the second floor—case management offices will enumerate from three to eight, and trauma therapy offices will increase from one to four. A small group therapy room will also be renovated to create a larger, more efficient, and comfortable environment.

The bleak third floor will be upgraded to house the ADA-accessible Foster Grandparents Program. Right above that will be a completely open, 100-person meeting space—the RS Center for Reconciliation.

Construction will restore the previously forgotten fifth floor with an outdoor therapy space, garden, and the Mother Maria of Paris Chapel.

“This project is far more than the renovation of a historic building at 31st and Troost. The real importance is the equitable impact this project will have on the Troost Corridor, the surrounding neighborhoods, and the over 4,000 neighbors we serve annually,” says Fr. Justin Mathews, RS Executive Director.

Work is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2022 with an expected completion date of Summer 2023. RS has already raised 70% of the funding needed for the project, with key support coming from several individual and foundation supporters.

RS is employing Straub Construction in partnership, with Lm2 Realty—a Black, woman-owned construction company—as Owner’s Representative, and BNIM Architects for construction and design.

The propositions come in alignment with a neighborhood listening campaign and revitalization scenario for the redevelopment and support of the equitable, diverse, and long-standing Eastside neighborhood.

More information for planned renovations can be found online.