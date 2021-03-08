Republican Roy Blunt will not be running for reelection in 2022

Sen. Roy Blunt announced today that he will not be running for reelection in 2022. Blunt served in Congress since 2011, and via his social media and a YouTube video thanked Missourians for keeping him in office.

“After 14 General Election victories—three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections—I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in the video.

Blunt previously served as the GOP whip during his years in the House of Representatives.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” said Blunt. “In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.”

With Blunt soon to be out of office, a contentious race will begin to decide who will represent Missouri in Congress.