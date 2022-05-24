Renovated Prairie Playscape and baseball-themed STEM exhibit open May 27 at Flint Hills Discovery Center

Flint Hills Discovery Center will be celebrating two big updates to its facilities May 27.

Its Prairie Playscape space is a total renovation to the second-floor children’s area that has been in the works since 2019.

No taxpayer money was used for the foundation’s largest project so far, which is meant to teach children about Kansas’s Flint Hills through three themed sections on exploring, working, and sharing the land. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and Prairie Playscape will be open to all at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the discovery center may have hit a home run with its newest exhibit. Big League Fun invites kids to participate in simulations that will teach them more about baseball and the science behind it.

In addition to spending time on the “field,” kids can interview others using a camera and green screen technology. They can also create their own baseball cards, dress up as players, and review sports trivia.

The exhibit also aims for accessibility by utilizing signage in both English and Spanish to help adults follow along at each stage.

Big League Fun will host a special member’s-only opening May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will open to the public May 28 at 10 a.m. The exhibit will run through Sept. 11, 2022 and regular admission rates apply.

Guests with sensory processing disorders may also take advantage of the discovery center’s Low Sensory Saturday June 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. The discovery center will be pressing pause on the light show, muting the central dome, lowering the sound in the Immersive Experience Theater and interactive exhibits, and disabling restroom hand dryers. Guests can prepare for their visit by reading through the social narrative available on the museum’s website.