Redux Society raises funds to open a new bookstore/dance studio hybrid

The Redux Society is raising funds to open a bookstore with secret doors behind the shelves that lead to dance lessons, martial arts, and more. The funds will be used to buy stock for the bookstore as well as pay the first month’s rent for the new space.

“We are creating a social bookstore,” says executive director Lucy Kull, “A place where you can get the latest novel you’ve been wanting and read the first few chapters before your dance class. A place where you can learn the intricacies of Lightsaber Combat and pick up a book on martial art theory on your way out. A place where people can come together and enjoy what makes us great.”

The Redux Society believes art, books, and dance are some of the things that bring the community together. The company finds elements of history that have brought society together and put a modern twist on it.

T-shirts, tote bags, and an exclusive Kansas City-themed edition of A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens are being offered with donations. So far over $500 has been raised. Currently, the goal is $3,000.

Donations can be made here.