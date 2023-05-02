Recs with Merritt previews May’s hottest vinyl releases including Durand Jones, Arlo Parks, Mac DeMarco, and SZA

Records with Merritt is Marion Merritt’s vinyl store in Westport [1614 Westport Rd] with partner Ann Stewart. As a staple in our community for nearly a decade, we’ve partnered with Merritt for a new monthly column, where the tastemaker shares her picks for the best wax releases to look forward to grabbing, divided by release date.

Here’s Marion Merritt’s rundown of the most exciting offerings in May 2023.

May 5, 2023

Durand Jones’ Wait Until I Get Over is a memoir, a love letter, the complicated journey to his big dreams, the wisdom learned from his hometown and his desire to escape. Wait Until I Get Over is set to be released May 5th, via Dead Oceans.

Other albums of note for the week:

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Eilen Jewel – Get Behind the Wheel

Augustus Pablo – Thriiler

Cécile Mclorin Salvant – Melusine

Smashing Pumpkins – Atum

David Gray – The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake

Ed Sheeran – Subtract

Eric Church – Caught In The Act:Live

Five Fingers of Funk – Portland Say It Again

Henry Franklin – Tribal Dance

Benny the Butcher – Tana Talk 4

Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, and The Secret Machines

May 12, 2023

Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hotdogs is a collection of instrumental recordings from DeMarco’s time on the road. All of the songs on Five Easy Hot Dogs were recorded and mixed in the corresponding city from each song title and the tracklisting reflects the chronological order in which the songs were produced. Five Easy Hot Dogs is set to be released May 12th, via Mac’s Record Label.

Other albums of note for the week:

Daft Punk – Random Access Memory(10th Anniversary)

Kasey Musgraves – Golden Hour (5th Anniversary)

Sly Stone – Family Soul Sessions The Rare 45 RPMs ’63-’66

Angie Stone – Covered in Soul

Joji – Smithereens

Alison Goldfrapp – The Love Invention

Animal Collective – Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished

Island of Love – Island of Love

Jovan Ensemble Maljokovic – Uplifting Abyss

May 19, 2023

Grammy award winner SZA’s highly anticipated second album, SOS, is the follow up to 2017’s major label debut album Ctrl. The genre-blending album contains elements of pop, R&B, soft-rock, gospel, and hip-hop. SOS features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The album is set to be released May 19th, via RCA

Other albums of note for the week:

Sufjan Stevens/Timo Andres/Conor Hanick – Reflections

Ghost – Phantomime

Dave Matthews Band – Walk Around The Moon

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Altitude

Motion City Soundtrack – I Am The Movie Anniversary Edition

Hannah Jadagu – Aperture

Khruangbin & Friends – Live At Stubb’s

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Eels – Blinking Lights

The Front Bottoms – Talon of The Hawk (10thAnniversary Edition)

May 26, 2023

Arlo Parks sophomore album, My Soft Machine, is a deeply personal body of work; a narration of Parks’ experiences as she navigates her 20s. It follows her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. Parks shares that “this record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self-sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity- what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body.” My Soft Machine is set to be released May 26th, via Transgressive Records.

Other albums of note for the week:

Sparks – The Girl is Crying in Her Latte

Street Life – Street Education

Nas – The Lost Tapes

Kikagaku Moyo – Kikagaku Moyo

Futurebirds – Bloomin’

Baby Rose – Through and Through