Recs with Merritt previews June’s hottest vinyl releases including Foo Fighters, M. Ward, and Janelle Monáe

Records with Merritt is Marion Merritt’s vinyl store in Westport [1614 Westport Rd] with partner Ann Stewart. As a staple in our community for nearly a decade, we’ve partnered with Merritt for a new monthly column, where the tastemaker shares her picks for the best wax releases to look forward to grabbing, divided by release date.

Here’s Marion Merritt’s rundown of the most exciting offerings in June 2023.

June 2, 2023

But Here We Are is the new album from Foo Fighters, and marks the band’s return after a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances. A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently. But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, the album opens with “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

Other albums of note for the week:

De La Soul Stakes Is High

Tom Waits Closing Time (50th Anniversary)

Bob Dylan Shadow King

Ben Harper Wide Open Light

Rancid Tomorrow Never Comes

Avenged Sevenfold Life is But a Dream

Jack Johnson In Between Dub

Beach Fossils Bunny

John Mellencamp Orpheus Descending

Tanya Tucker Sweet Western Sound

Cowboy Junkies Such Ferocious Beauty

Rufus Wainwright Folkocracy

Ben Folds What Matters Most

Norah Jones Little Broken Hearts Deluxe Edition

Bully Lucky for You

Jake Shears Last Man Standing

June 9

Kansas City, Kansas native, eight-time Grammy nominated, singer/actor Janelle Monae’s fourth album, the Reggae flavored, The Age of Pleasure, continues her music explorations of self, sex and “a love letter to the diaspora.” She was inspired by friends and communities of South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the Caribbean, Atlanta, L.A. and Chicago. Jamaican icons Sister Nancy and Grace Jones contribute, along with Nigerian singers Seun Kuti, Clay, Ghanaian singer Amaarae, actress Nia Long. The Age of Pleasure is due to be released June 9th, via Bad Boy Records.

Other albums of note for the week:

Jenny Lewis Joy’All

Freddie Gibbs $oul $old $eparately

Anna St. Louis In The Air

Secret Machines The Moth, The Lizard and The Secret Machines

Jason Isbell Weathervanes

Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Jarak Qaribak

Noah Kahan Stick Season

My Morning Jacket MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Thunderdome Edition)

King Krule Space Heavy

Milky Chance Living in a Haze

Christine and the Queens Paranoia, Angels, True Love

Niall Horan The Show

June 16

“The plan was to start driving north and not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record.” Five Easy Hot Dogs is a collection of instrumental recordings from DeMarco’s time on the road. All of the songs on Five Easy Hot Dogs were recorded and mixed in the corresponding city from each song title and the track listing reflects the chronological order in which the songs were produced. Five Easy Hot Dogs is set to be released June 16th via Mac’s Record Label.

Other albums of note for the week:

XXXTentacion XXXTentacaion Presents: Members Only Vol. 3

The Flaming Lips Hypnotist

Gracie Abrams Good Riddance

J. Cole Born Sinner

Sturgill Simpson High Top Mountain (10th Anniversary Edition)

Drive-By Truckers The Complete Dirty South

Little Simz No Thank You

Logic College Park

Queens of The Stone Age In New Times Roman…

Bright Eyes Noise Floors (Rarities:1998-2005)

Robert Glasper In My Element

Cat (Yusef) Stevens King of A Land

Meshell Ndegeoecello The Omnicord Real Book

Hands Habit Sugar The Bruise

June 23

M. Ward’s 2003 brilliant release, Transfiguration of Vincent, introduced the world to his brand of West Coast Americana. Since then, we have experienced many transfigurations of M. Ward from his pop duo albums and group She and Him, with Zooey Deschanel, to his super group, Monsters of Folk to his new album, the genre busting Supernatural Thing. The First Aid Kit, Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken, Neko Case and Jim James are some of the all-star guests. M. Ward digs deep and covers David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his 2016 release Blackstar. Supernatural Thing is set to be released June 23rd via Anti.

Other albums of note for the week:

Swans The Beggar

Kehlani Cloud 19

Willie Nelson The Great Divide

Portugal The Man Chris Black Changed My Life

Rival Sons Hollow Bones

Margo Price That’s How Rumors Get Started

Bobbie Nelson and Amanda Shires Loving You

Joe Hisaishi Original Soundtracks for the Hayao Miyazaki Anime Films

June 30

Slater-Kinney’s 1997 landmark album Dig Me Out, was named one of Rolling Stone’s top 500 albums of all time. To commemorate 25 years of their iconic record, Dig Me Out, the band gathered artists across genres to reimagine the 13 original tracks. Artists include Courtney Barnett, St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas, NNAMDÏ, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is set to be released June 30th via Many Hats Distributors.

Other albums of note for the week:

Lucinda Williams Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart

Neko Case Wild Creatures

Kesha Gag Order

Wiz Khalifa Multiverse

Frank Zappa Funky Nothingness