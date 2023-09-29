Recs with Merritt breaks down the spookiest vinyl releases of October 2023 including Sufjan Stevens, Black Pumas

Records with Merritt is Marion Merritt’s vinyl store in Westport [1614 Westport Rd] with partner Ann Stewart. As a staple in our community for nearly a decade, we’ve partnered with Merritt for a new monthly column, where the tastemaker shares her picks for the best wax releases to look forward to grabbing, divided by release date.

Here’s Marion Merritt’s rundown of the most exciting offerings in October 2023.

Oct. 6th

Javelin is Sufjan Stevens’ first solo album of songs since 2020’s The Ascension and his first as a solo singer-songwriter since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell. Stevens, who loves to experiment in different musical styles, also uses his platform to ask universal questions that we can ponder and share as a community. Included with the LP is a 48-page book of art and essays. With a series of meticulous collages, cut-up catalog fantasies, puff-paint word clouds and iterative color fields. Toward the middle of it all, are 10 short essays by Stevens, another window into the process that informed Javelin.

Javelin is set to be released October 6, 2023 via Asthmatic Kitty.

Other albums of note for the week:

Cowboy Junkies Lay It Down

Jolie Holland Haunted Mountain

Run the Jewels Run The Jewels 10th Anniversary

Mudhoney Superfuzz Big Muff

DMX X Gon’ Give It To Ya

Dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees

Reba McEntire Not That Fancy

Timber Timbre Lovage

Butcher Brown Solar Music

Blood Brothers Burn Piano Island Burn

Ibrahim Hesnaw Father of Libyan Reggae

Paper Moon Project City Pop Avenue

Ryo Rukui Mellow Dream

Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Archives 3: Asylum Years (1972-1975)

Mac Miller Re-releases:

Go:Od Am

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Swimming

Divine Feminine

Circles

Oct. 13th

For the last 15 years, Allah-Las have perfected the musical blend of surf rock, folk rock, jangle and psych rock. Band members, Matthew Correia, Spencer Dunham, Miles Michaud, and Pedrum Siadatian first bonded over psych rock vinyl in the back room at the famous Los Angeles record store, Amoeba Records, in the late aughts. Zuma 85 will be the start of a new era for Allah-Las, with the band reinventing itself in defiance of the algorithmic categorization. The album will be released October 13, 2023 on their own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure.

Other albums of note for the week:

Boygenius Rest

Dominique Fils-Aime Nameless

Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary)

MGMT 11.11.11

Ghost Infestissumam (10th Anniversary)

Daniel Johnston Fear Yourself

Gucci Mane Breath of Fresh Air

Drums Jonny

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Live in London

Andrew Bird’s Bowl of Fire Thrills

Fatboy Slim You’ve Come a Long Way Baby

Zach Bryan Zach Bryan

Crosses Goodnight God Bless I Love U Delete

Wendell Harrison Organic Dream

Popa Chubby Emotional Gangster

Oct. 20th

Charlie Megira & the Modern Dance Club’s Love Police shows another side of Israel’s, post-punk, undercover goth prince, Charlie Megira. Love Police was his lone album with the Modern Dance Club. The album showcased a grimier, more driving vision of his brand of trashy no wave. Spread across 31 tracks and two LPs, Love Police mixes industrial soundscapes, surf ditties, hardcore, swamp pop, bubble grunge, screaming, ecstasy and just enough fuzz to make you check your speakers. Love Police is set to be released October 20,2023 via Numero.

Other albums of note for the week:

Sampha Lahai

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

Jarboe Sacrificial Cake

Shins Chutes Too Narrow (20th Anniversary Remaster)

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter Saved!

Kid Koala Some of My Best Friends Are DJS

Minas Num Dia Azul

Ana Frango Eletrico Me Chama de Gato Que Eu Sou Sua

Frightwig We Need To Talk

Bombay Cycle Club My Big Day

Future Pluto

Chvrches Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary)

U2 Zooropa

Tyler the Creator Wolf

Rival Sons Lightbringer

Glen Hansard All That Was East Is West of Me Now

Esbjorn Svensson Trio (E.S.T.) EST Plays Monk

Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape

Blink-182 One More Time…

Oct. 27th

As they set to work on their highly awaited sophomore album, Chronicles Of A Diamond, the Grammy Award Winning, Black Pumas, broadened their palette to include a dazzling expanse of musical forms: heavenly hybrids of soul and symphonic pop, mind-bending excursions into jazz-funk and psychedelia and starry-eyed love songs that feel dropped from the cosmos. Chronicles Of A Diamond is set to be released October 27, 2023 via Ato Records.

Other albums of note for the week:

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

The Mountain Goats Jenny from Thebes

Deerhoof Runners Four

Jamila Woods Water Made Us

Eluvium Lambent Material (Anniversary Edition)

Red Hot + Fela / Various

Prince & New Power Generation Diamonds and Pearls

Les Demerle Sound 67 Ft. Randy Brecker Once in a Lifetime

Swans Feel Good Now

Barbra Streisand Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records

Gaslight Anthem History Books

Ulver Blood Inside

Macho Man Randy Savage Be a Man

Sparks Sparks

Kitchen Dwellers Ghost in the Bottle

Doctor Bionic Spiritual Conquest

DJ Shadow Action Adventure