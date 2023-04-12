recordBar to host John Prine tribute concert benefitting Kansas City Folk Fest

Kansas City’s second annual Folk Fest is bringing a John Prine Tribute show to recordBar April 14.

The show’s lineup features a variety of local musicians, including Kristin Hamilton, Scott Stanton, and Lucy Gray, among others. In remembrance of the late singer-songwriter’s life and influence on music, each musician will take on their own interpretation of Prine’s well-known melodies.

Known for his original blend of folk, country, and rock music, Prine’s work was critically acclaimed on various occasions throughout his career. He passed away in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

“We are honored to host this tribute show in honor of John,” event coordinator Heather Villines says. “His music has touched the lives of so many people, and we are thrilled to bring together such a talented group of musicians to pay tribute to his legacy.”

Tickets for the John Prine tribute show at recordBar are available here.