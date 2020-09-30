Rebuilding East Ninth and the East Lawrence Neighborhood Association team up for local block party

This Saturday, October 3, Rebuilding East Ninth and the East Lawrence Neighborhood Association will come together to combine their fall events into one big seasonal celebration. Rebuilding East Ninth, an organization of local artists, will host their final project celebration alongside the ELNA block party. The event will include free art, food, music, raffle tickets, and activities. Masks and social distance will be required for all guests.

The festival will stretch through East Lawrence, starting at the Sunrise Project at 501 Leonard, where a free meal (donations encouraged) made by ELNA will be served to the first 300 people beginning at 5 pm. Attendees will also receive an art map to guide them through the event’s attractions, along with a raffle ticket that can win them art and experiences.

An array of artists will be featured in the art walk. Some include, Mona Cliff, a multidisciplinary indigenous visual artist, who will have her Wazhazhe Mural at the Dragon’s Horde at 1045 Pennsylvania St. Locals Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Kelley Hunt created a song and book which will be featured with Ken Lassman’s podcast and walking tour, all celebrating East Lawrence. Set outdoors, Nick Carswell will run dual projections while performing an original piece composed of sounds recorded in the neighborhood. Eastside People’s Intercultural Center of Douglas County collected neighborhood recipes to create the Homemade Intercultural Cookbook. The event’s free meal will feature a side dish from the cookbook.

ELNA has also teamed up with the Lawrence League of Women Voters, with a voter registration booth that will be located at the Murphy Brommelsick House.

Enjoy the start of the fall season by celebrating the East Lawrence community among friends and family socially distanced this Saturday, October 3, from 5-10 pm.