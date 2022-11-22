Reba McEntire jogs down memory lane in style at T-Mobile Center

Reba McEntire

with Terri Clark

T-Mobile Center

Friday, November 18

Reba McEntire headlined the stage on Friday Night at the T-Mobile Center as part of her 17-city tour with Terri Clark. The next to last stop on this leg of the tour featured some of The Queen of Country’s most famous songs, video clips from her TV show Reba, as well as in-person and video duets.

Terri Clark took the stage with a small band and played a 14-song power country set that left everyone standing on their feet, singing and dancing. Mrs. Clark told stories about when she started playing in the 1980s and shared moments of interactions that she has had with fans, talking about how certain songs helped women through divorces, or hard spots in their marriages.

Reba came out from the platform on the back of the stage, in a white top and blue jeans and that familiar smile on her face that would light up any room. Every note that she sang was on point, defying her 67 years of age and showing that she could still perform with the best of them, all the while having multiple costume changes throughout the night, along with sparks and a trip down memory lane.

Songs like “I’m A Survivor” (the theme song to her hit TV show Reba) and “Fancy” were played, as well as a few duets with Terri Clark, including on a Linda Ronstadt cover of “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved” by the Everly Brothers, and “Heat Wave” by Motown legends Martha and the Vandellas. She also performed two video duets, one with Country Superstar Vince Gill (currently performing with the classic rock band The Eagles) and none other than Brooks & Dunn.

