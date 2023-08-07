Producer and songwriter Elephante chats with The Pitch ahead of Aug. 11 show at Mosaic

Chinese American producer, artist, and songwriter Elephante will be hitting up the Mosaic Ultra Lounge on August 11. Elephante has been on a roll so far in 2023, collaborating with fellow AAPI artists such as BEAUZ, Mark Tuan, Stephanie Poetri, and Zhang Yanqi.

With a Harvard degree and a stable corporate job, Elephante looked at his life and realized he wanted something different. Even though he had felt privileged with the opportunities he had in life so far, he knew that the path he was down was not for him and if he didn’t take the leap while he was still young he might grow to regret it.

“In 2013 I finally told myself that if I didn’t give this music thing a shot I would never forgive myself,” says Elephante.

Growing up classically trained in piano and self-taught in guitar, Elephante always lived in the singer-songwriter genre before moving to EDM. “My idol growing up was John Mayer and it wasn’t until my 20s that I started getting into EDM.” A big leap between genres that some may find odd, but Elephante describes it as eye-opening. “It was like I learned to draw and had only ever had a pencil and paper. Then I was introduced to paint colors and all of these different

With his background in songwriting, Elephante has a unique approach to EDM music. “I like bringing the melodies and stories of the music that I loved before into the big energy dance music that I’m making today.”

For Elephante, music has a way of making him experience things that he can’t get anywhere else and communicate things that can’t be put into words otherwise. “Particularly in the dance community, the relationship with the music extends to the people you’re with. It allows you to enter a world where you can be whoever you want to be.”

Elephante will be performing at Mosaic on August 11 at 9 p.m.

You can get your tickets to see him perform live and you can also keep up with him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.