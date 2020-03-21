Probably a nice time to adopt a plant

Rachel Potucek,
Kelly Cirone has a home plant collection numbering in the hundreds. // Photo by Zach Bauman.

Spring is finally here! The longer days are a much-needed respite from our collective cabin fever and lucky for us, there are great ways to soak it up. Bring spring into your home by ordering (or gifting) a houseplant delivery.

Believe me, we love plants right now.

Jungle House delivers a huge selection of houseplants and family-friendly workshop kits (much more than what’s on their website, so be sure to ask). Message them on Facebook or Instagram to start your order. Get close to nature while maintaining a social distance at any of the metro’s largest parks. Loose ParkSwope ParkAntioch Park, and Heritage Park have sprawling lawns for picnics and walks. Or summon the sounds of plant happiness anytime with the 1976 moog paragon Mother Earth’s Plantasia: Warm Earth Music for Plants…and the People Who Love Them.

