Private Christian school Whitefield Academy demands faculty condemn gay students

Classical K-12 Christian school Whitefield Academy is asking its faculty to agree to expel any students who are out as gay.

The school’s administration introduced a letter for all faculty to sign, supporting the administration’s decision. The letter was introduced a week ago and any teachers or staff members who don’t sign it are expected not to return to Whitefield.

At least three teachers won’t be returning to Whitefield in the fall and have declined to sign the document. Requests for comment from two of these identified teachers and from the school’s headmaster—Dr. Quentin Johnston—have not been returned. This piece will be updated with comments if they come in.

A Whitefield parent—who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid any negative consequences on her child—says students and parents are asked to attest to their faith when they enroll at Whitefield, but this is the most explicitly that the school has made its feelings about homosexuality known.

“It’s been unspoken I suppose up until now, and now they’re now they’re formalizing that in a way that makes me really uncomfortable,” she says. “We know the suicide rates for kids that are not in affirming families. And when I think about those same kids going to school and knowing that every adult in that school has signed a piece of paper saying they are not welcome there, it just hurts my heart to think about.”

Have more to tell us? Let us know at tips@thepitchkc.com.