Premiere: Static Phantoms’ ‘Something Bright’ is a shimmering gem

If one had to imagine a perfect pairing of two area musicians, Dedric Moore and Krysztof Nemeth from Monta and Emmaline Twist, respectively, would absolutely be it. Thankfully, they agree, and formed Static Phantoms. Their debut EP, Bathed In a Blue Light, introduced the duo’s chill take on ’80s sounds, and we’ve been champing at the bit waiting for new music ever since the Record Machine released it in November of 2022. Thankfully, that wait is over with their new single, “Something Bright,” which we’re premiering here.

As Nemeth puts it, “‘Something Bright’ is like the soundtrack of a lost John Hughes film, weaving bubbling synthesizers, and dreamy guitars around lyrics that describe a main character who’s lost but whom we love despite it. The track is both melancholy and hopeful, dreamy and driving, a dance song for the long gone.”