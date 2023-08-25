Premiere: Indie-Pop band ASPN unveils captivating single ‘In This Dream’

The instant we heard ASPN‘s brand-new single, “In This Dream,” we were hooked and rocking about the office like we’d had too much coffee (we’d also had too much coffee). The first track from their debut album of the same name sees ASPN “effortlessly blends the nostalgia of ’80s synth with the contemporary flair of modern indie-pop, resulting in a sound that is both fresh and evocative.”

With lyrics like “This love only gets better with time/ The mountains fear our feet/ We love the climb,” it’s a song about a true love story that stands the test of time and overcomes all obstacles—something we desperately need in these trying times.

As the band, which features Abigail Wallner (lead singer), Mario Perales (lead guitar), Jacob Schneider (drums), and Nick Nolte (bass guitar) wrote to us, “’In This Dream’ is about meeting your soulmate, at the right place and the right time. It is about feeling literally caught in a never-ending dream because you’ve finally found the love you deserve. It’s about the moment that you discover that. When we were writing ‘In This Dream,’ we began experimenting more with the indie-pop genre, using a lot of synth to make the song a little more ‘dance-y’ than some of our other tracks. This song is meant to get you moving! We hope this song will resonate with listeners, and get stuck in their heads all day long.”

“I really can’t wait to share this song as we started writing it in 2021”, says Abigail Wallner, APSN’s lead singer. “It’s just one of those feel good songs, that is so easy to dance to. It feels like a nice way to end the summer.”

For more updates and news about ASPN and their music, follow them on social media and stay tuned to their official channels. They’re on Instagram @aspn_band and on Facebook, as well.

ASPN plays the Rino on Thursday, August 31.