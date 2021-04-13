Premiere: Hyborian blast through Motörhead’s ‘Overkill’

The whole concept that “the pandemic will result in the creation of crazy brilliant art” has been mostly a wash. Surprisingly, when you’re worried about getting sick and/or dying, it’s hard to focus on anything for longer than a couple minutes at a time. That said, a long-gestating idea from the brain of Josh Wilkinson of local metal label The Company came to fruition during lockdown and will release next Tuesday, April 20, thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised $2000 more than its initial goal. Appropriately entitled Ferociously Stöned, the tribute to Motörhead features ten tracks of heavier-than-heavy covers of the iconic rock ‘n’ rollers’ songs by the likes of Bummer, Young Bull, Hossferatu, and more.

We’re happy the premiere the latest track off of Ferociously Stöned, which sees another power trio, Hyborian, take on the title track to Motörhead’s 1979 sophomore LP, Overkill. Crank it loud, melt your face.

You can pre-order the digital version of Ferociously Stöned on Bandcamp.