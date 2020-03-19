Premiere: Gullymarc’s ‘Real One’ featuring Zarin Michael

The Pitch: How’d you and Zarin come to work together? Gullymarc: Even though Zarin and I have known each for a long time, our route to collaboration was … circuitous. We both attended Lincoln College Prep. I was a junior or senior and at the time, he was a freshman … so naturally, we really didn’t hang out. We had choir together. Sometimes we had mutual laughs and talked some shit but otherwise, we weren’t more than classmates. I graduated and went on to my full-ride at Langston University studying journalism. The more I studied though, the more I felt I was being distracted from my purpose (music). So, with the help of some mentors and local producers, I started traveling home on the weekends and attempted to record near the end of 2016.

The more I moved around in this scene, the more certain names became familiar: Jooby Truth and Project Laing. Mae C. Kye Colors. Zarin Micheal. And that name was so familiar…more than the others. So then my producer and engineer at the time, Bam Keith, showed me an article of Zarin in the Star. I’m like, “You’ve gotta be shitting me. This kid? From my high school choir class??? He’s really getting shit done.”

I admired it and respected it. You can even say I envied it. I’d performed for years by that point, in plays and doing background vocals. I’ve toured. But I was always a cog in a larger machine. Nobody cared about what [EYE] was doing. But here he was. He and I came from the same place. I was so intrigued, wondering where our paths diverged for me to end up almost a college graduate, having accomplished nothing as an independent artist…and here he was, making considerable strides as a what? College freshman? Sophomore?

So…I’m thinking…I know him…he knows me…I’ll try to follow him. I’m not sure if he ever saw my attempts to get his attention but he never followed back. That cliche high school hierarchy dynamic had reversed lol. At the risk of seeming like a thirsty weirdo, I figured it’d be best if I just keep working, putting myself out there…because my music will speak for itself. And one day we’ll be peers. Maybe friends? Nah, too much. Colleagues. With a mutual respect for each other’s being and work. Because outside of what he had accomplished while in the limelight, he was (and is) EXTREMELY talented. So I was a fan of the talent itself and had to produce work that made others (including him) feel the same way about me. Took a few years to get there…but I did.

So now, it’s 2019. We were mutual on Instagram. I had attended the ASCAP Expo in LA and a producer named Big Knuck approached me after hearing one of my songs (Can I) be critiqued. He thought I was a fuckin prodigy lol. He sent me a pack. There were some grimy, yet soulful West Coast vibes in that pack that really spoke to me. The beat for Real One was in that pack and immediately the hook came to me. I’m like…I need a feature verse on here. I’m really an R&B singer…but the song needed to be injected with some…gangsta. Something believable and something people can connect to. It had to be somebody that’ll really slide. There was a very short list of potential collaborators….some homies from NY…but their gritty Brooklyn bars really wouldn’t amplify that underlying West Coast vibe. I don’t know any rappers from LA or the Bay…so KC rap (descendent of Bay Area rap like Messy Marv and Mac Dre) would have to suffice. Kutty was already working on not one, but TWO albums lol, plus he had recently declined my offer to feature on a previous release (How It Feel) so I figured he’d pass.