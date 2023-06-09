Premiere: “Goddamn You Kansas City” is a bittersweet love letter signed by Crystal Rose

Musician Crystal Rose is swinging back through KC with an August 19 show at recordBar. Her homecoming is somewhat bittersweet, as Rose’s connection to the city—and its sudden catastrophic demise—were recently featured in a new documentary highlighting issues at Hillsong Church.

In the wake of the Secrets of Hillsong doc’s release and fascination in the public eye, the singer-songwriter has a new single to premiere that captures the performer processing the emotional turmoil of that period.

“Goddamn You Kansas City” is Rose’s bittersweet love letter to the city that built her up and broke her.

“Overall, it’s just a song of gratitude,” Rose says. “I can sing it with a smile on my face and with tears in my eyes.”

The single is a live taping of Rose’s performance at Ocean Way Studio in Nashville.

“It’s therapeutic just performing it live and I just hope people get the true essence of my experience. I’m pretty open about my experiences and I hope this song puts a pretty bow on it for people and that they can find a bit of themselves in it.”

Kansas City will always be home for Crystal. In her own words, she’s thriving. “I’m really happy to be here and just grateful that I get to live this life.”

For more from Crystal Rose, you can follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and visit her website. She’s returning to KC on August 19 at the recordBar with Julia Cannon and you can get your tickets for that here.