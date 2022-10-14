Premiere: Dooms’ ‘New Safe’ is beautiful, weird, and richly-layered

Out next week from High Dive Records is Shellshine, the debut release from Dooms, a duo which pairs Lawrence’s Katlyn Conroy with Seattle’s Orion Dollar. The two craft music which alludes to their time together in Conroy’s previous musical outlet, La Guerre, but is in actuality a far more collaborative project. Conroy and Dollar craft music which is beautiful and weird and richly-layered. They can put an Irish folk song and a surf-rock number on the same side of an LP and neither feels out of place.

Therefor, we’re excited to premiere the second video off of Dooms’ Shellshine. This video for “New Safe” was animated by Shameel Kumar (Instagram: @shameel._.shameel), and you can check it out below, along with Conroy’s thoughts on the song and video.

“‘New Safe’ is about coping. Coping with loneliness, regret, and self-consciousness. Asking the subject, ‘Do you miss me, even crazy?’ Trying to come to terms with long stretches of depression and hopelessness and starting to feel ‘It’s unhealthy being happy.'”

Dooms’ album release show for Shellshine is Friday, October 14, at the Replay Lounge, along with Shubzilla, Kasdesh Flow, and Tigers on the Roof. Details on that show here. You can pre-order the album on Bandcamp.