Premiere: Daniel Gum’s new single “Blue Light” is electric heartbreak

Daniel Gum has been writing songs since he was in sixth grade—his teacher laughed at the lyrics as he performed one of his earliest originals at a talent show. Currently based in Kansas City, Kansas, Gum is preparing to release his second full-length album, his first since 2015. In the time since then, when he had just graduated high school, Gum’s songwriting has shifted from what he’s called “preaching” and “prescriptive” to a secular style focused more on stories of human connection. Following this shift, he’s self-released two EPs, worked as an engineer on Chloe Jacobson’s Frozen Fruit, and released an album with his now-inactive indie band Pillow.

Today, we’re premiering Gum’s latest single, “Blue Light,” from his upcoming album, Thirteen, due out October 30 via Manor Records. The song first appeared on his 2018 EP, Moon, but was re-recorded for this release. The mournful, twilight-hued loneliness of the original rendition is still present, but its new, more electric arrangement breathes a slightly different life into it. Kinda like being heartbroken in the suburbs versus being heartbroken in the city. Or a Ben Gibbard acoustic performance versus a Postal Service album cut.

Thirteen will be available to pre-order on cassette, CD, or digital starting October 19 via Daniel Gum’s Bandcamp page.