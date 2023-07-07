Premiere: Community Service rides into ‘Mustang Jungle’

Kansas City EDM act Community Service released their first single, “Mr. Tree,” back in May. Featuring vocals from Úyanga Bold, it was melodic and wistful, the perfect late-spring transition into summer. They’re back with their latest, “Mustang Jungle,” dropping today, which sees Community Service moving into a track they describe as “Beautifully translucent, capturing a wealth of transitory beats and sumptuous vocals, this is no ride into a jungle of dangers,” but rather “spiritual and voluptuous dance music.”

That description alone is intriguing, but after hearing the track, we had to reach out to Community Service’s Lex to see just what led to this shimmering piece of work.

The Pitch: What led you to this style of music?

Lex: The values of EDM are rooted in art, experimentation, celebrating life and good vibes together. The music created by artists in the past, who were and are unafraid of musical and commercial constraints creates the ear candy we all enjoy today.

How’d you come to collaborate with these folks?

The Locals in KC and the Midwest generally have this collaborative thread in us. When the project has a vision we are excited to weave our talents into it to make it whole. On this project, I had the honor of meeting Grammy award winning Shamar Daugherty through friends and when this vision for the song was in my head I knew I had to call him up, I knew he was the right person for this project.

Where do you see EDM in these days of its commodification via the Electric Daisy Carnival and other events?

We as humans want to have experiences to connect with one another through dance and what better way to do that on a large scale than to go to a festival? There will always be an underground scene for experimentation of music and without those artists pursuing their craft regardless of an unknown outcome, we wouldn’t get to enjoy these large-scale gatherings. There will always be a time and a place for both events and I encourage anyone who is looking to dive deeper into the roots of music to find those niche venues and be a part of something up and coming.

Why do you feel that this was the song to be your follow-up to “Mr. Tree”?

“Mr. Tree” was released in May, which was in a season of meditation and self discovery. We are now in the summer, a season of love, but not necessarily romantic love. We want to come together and show each other love, music and EDM really connects the collective in this vibration of love.