Power & Light District’s St. Patrick’s Day bash features green beer, Cheat Codes live

The Kansas City Power & Light District is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day with festivities throughout the District on Friday, March 17, including a free concert from three-piece EDM group Cheat Codes, green beer, a scavenger hunt, and more, according to a press release.

McFadden’s is opening early to celebrate the holiday with unlimited green pancakes for $10 starting at 9:00 a.m. Green beer specials will run all day long and a “Pot of Gold” scavenger hunt will take place throughout the restaurant, giving guests a chance to win $300.

Cheat Codes is performing a free concert at KC Live! in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Cheat Codes incorporates live instrumentation and powerful vocals into their EDM to bring “an organic feel” to their dance tracks.

Guests must be 21+ to upgrade to VIP tickets, which give access to exclusive VIP areas.

Patrons can enjoy green beer, food specials, and more St. Pat’s-themed festivities throughout the day, with the free show beginning at 6:00 p.m. Doors for the show are at 5:00 p.m.

KC Hooley House, Kansas City’s newest Irish pub, also recently opened in the District, serving up elevated eats, handcrafted cocktails, and in-house entertainment, according to a press release.

For additional details or to reserve tickets (free GA tickets or VIP tickets for an upcharge), visit KC Power & Light online.