Powell Gardens announces ‘Festival of Lights: Enchantment’ for this winter

Starting Nov. 13, holiday season lovers will be able to walk a mile through the brightest of lights in the Powell Gardens, as it’s Festival of Lights: Enchantment begins.

“Powell Gardens is the heartbeat of every season,” Powell Gardens C.E.O./President Tabitha Schmidt said in a press release. “In the winter, we invite our community to embrace the invigorating cold air and spend time with their loved ones in the Gardens.”

The path covers over 25 acres through the Gardens featuring a variety of immersive light displays that are ADA compliant. Over 20 miles of light decorations highlight the natural form of the Garden’s tree collection, along with showing off the architecture and landscape design.

Aiming to transport visitors to enchanted wonderlands, the eight-week festival will showcase fan-favorite decorations along with brand new displays. One of the newest features is the greenhouse turning into a holiday-inspired tiki bar, complete with tropical plants and music to go along with a new wine experience in the Vineyard.

On Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 27 and Dec. 19, families will be able to meet Santa Claus and deliver their holiday wishlist to him in a festival-themed corncrib in the Children’s Gardens. It’ll also feature a creation station with holiday-themed make-and-take crafts.

Live music will take place on select evenings and on Nov. 21, a holiday container design workshop will happen for all that choose to visit.

Visitors can enjoy hot drinks with the option to spike, hot soup, and sweet treats. The Holly Jolly Rest Shop, a festive outpost located at the Missouri Barn, will have fire pits where families can cozy up together on the lawn in front of a spectacular view of the display in the Villandry Garden.

The Perennial Lounge will give visitors the opportunity to purchase garden-inspired and locally made gifts, along with the coveted poinsettias grown at the Gardens each year.

The safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers is a top priority for the Gardens, and leadership reviews precautions frequently to ensure that they are adequate and appropriate in response to the pandemic. Precautions for the Festival of Lights will follow guidance from local health officials and will be posted on the Powell Gardens website as the event approaches.

It’s planning to run through Jan. 3, 2021, where it’ll be open Thursday-Sunday from 4-10 p.m. It’ll be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.