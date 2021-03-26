Police shot and killed an unidentified Black man on Thursday
Police shot and killed a Black man around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, who have been investigated officer-involved shootings since June 2020, the officer shot the man in self-defense.
Kansas City Police Department’s Impact Unit was looking for a person involved in an aggravated assault case. Officers tracked the suspect to a BP gas station near E 63rd St and Prospect. The aggravated assault case is still ongoing.
A pair of KCPD officers went into the gas station and attempted to arrest the man. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the man drew a handgun and shot an officer in the leg. The injured officer returned fire, fatally shooting the man.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital close to the scene. The officer is in the hospital for injury-related treatment but is in stable condition. Neither the victim nor the officer-involved have been identified.
Yesterday’s shooting marks the 40th homicide in Kansas City this year.