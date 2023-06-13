Planned Parenthood seeks volunteers for care basket assembly at one year anniversary of Dobbs decision

Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) brings the first Dobbs Anniversary Abortion Care Basket Assembly Party June 24. The baskets made at the event will be given to local PPGP patients. The event will be held in anniversary of the Dobbs decision of 2022.

The Dobbs decision ruled that abortion is not a guaranteed constitutional right. The court ruling resulted in limited and banned access to safe abortions across the country, threatening women’s rights to reproductive health.

PPGP still provides abortion care in Kansas, but barriers to receiving abortion care are increasing. The baskets made at this event are to support patients with essential and comfort items post abortion.

The abortion aftercare kits will contain items such as menstrual pads, snacks, and coloring pages, all provided by PPGP. Participants in the event will also have the opportunity to write appreciation notes to Planned Parenthood health center staff.

PPGP spans across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. The event is a collaboration between both Kansas and Missouri PPGP organizers. One of PPGP’s goals is to “change the culture through proactive advocacy to ensure equality in reproductive and sexual decision-making”.

The Dobbs Anniversary Abortion Care Basket Assembly Party will be held at Sylvester Powell Community Center from 9-12 am. Sign up as a volunteer here.