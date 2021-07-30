Planet Comicon Kansas City announces new guest additions for this year’s convention

If you needed a reason to break out that Halloween costume sitting in the back of your closet, Planet Comicon Kansas City is the perfect excuse.

Planet Comicon Kansas City announced the addition of more celebrity guests attending their convention next month. Felicia Day from Supernatural, Barry Williams and Greg Brady stars of The Brady Bunch, and Cindy Williams, best known as the character, Shirley Feeney, from Laverne & Shirley, were all added to the eclectic 2021 guest lineup.

The comic book and pop culture event kicks off on Aug 20, following a hiatus due to the pandemic.



Attendees can also expect to see:

William Zabka and Martin Kove ( Cobra Kai )

Misha Collins, Felicia Day, Emily Swallow, Rob Benedict, Samantha Smith and Kim Rhodes ( Supernatural )

Christian Cage and Britt Baker ( AEW Stars)

Brent Spiner and Gates McFadden ( Star Trek: The Next Generation )

Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo ( Stranger Things )

Lou Ferrigno ( The Incredible Hulk ) and Sam Jones ( Flash Gordon )

Paul Sorvino ( Goodfellas )

Spencer Wilding (Star Wars)

Roy Thomas (celebrated comic creator)

Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid)

Kevin Dillon (Entourage)

Planet Comicon Kansas City is the largest and longest-running comic book convention and pop culture event in the region. The complete lineup of celebrities, comic creators, voice actors, authors, artists, cosplayers, and wrestlers is available on the Planet Comicon website.