Zero 9:36

with Fame on Fire and Garzi

RecordBar

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, the Monster Outbreak Tour featuring Philadelphia rapper Zero 9:36 alongside rap-rockers Fame on Fire and up-and-coming punk/hip-hop artist Garzi hit the recordBar.

Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Zero 9:36

Fame on Fire

Garzi