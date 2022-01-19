Photos: Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis brought the sounds of Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis to Lawrence last night, when the 15-piece orchestra played the Lied Center at the University of Kansas.

The crowd of nearly 1200 people was the largest that The Lied has seen since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The audience listened not only to the standards but also selections from the “Rock Chalk Suite,” which was commissioned to celebrate the Lied’s 25th anniversary in 2018.

Marsalis shared stories about Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Chick Corea, and Willie Nelson in the 95-minute performance.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz documented the evening: