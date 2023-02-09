Photos: Wynonna and Martina McBride at T-Mobile
The Judds: Final Tour
T-Mobile Center
Friday, February 3
All photos by Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent).
The Judds
The Judds setlist
Had a Dream (For the Heart) (Elvis Presley cover)
Give a Little Love
Girls Night Out (with Kelsea Ballerini & Martina McBride)
Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain (with Kelsea Ballerini)
Love Is Alive (with Kelsea Ballerini)
Tell Me Why
I Know Where I’m Going
Let Me Tell You About Love
Guardian Angel
Flies on the Butter (You Can Go Home Again)
Young Love
Rock Bottom
Cry Myself to Sleep
I Want to Know What Love Is (Foreigner cover)
River of Time
Born to Be Blue (with Kelsea Ballerini)
Turn It Loose (with Kelsea Ballerini)
She Is His Only Need
I Saw the Light
No One Else on Earth
Love Can Build a Bridge (with Kelsea Ballerini & Martina McBride)
Mama He’s Crazy (Solo Acoustic)
Other Side (with Waxahatchee)
Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)
Why Not Me (with Kelsea Ballerini, Waxahatchee, and Martina McBride)
Martina McBride