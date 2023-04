Whitechapel

Granada

April 27, 2023

with Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, Entheos

While Kansas City was swamped with folks celebrating the launch of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lawrence heard an equally raucous cacophony of sound as Whitechapel decimated The Granada, with support from Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Entheos.

Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

