Photos: Whiskey Myers were cooking with gasoline at Starlight

Whiskey Myers

Starlight

Saturday, May 13

Saturday night, Southern rockers Whiskey Myers took to the stage at Starlight in support of their latest album, Tornillo, playing nearly every single you could’ve possibly hoped for, alongside covers of ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival Our photographer, Mike Dotson, was there to capture all the action.

Whiskey Myers setlist

Frogman

Gasoline

Bury My Bones

Die Rockin

Calm Before the Storm

Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd (Brent Cobb cover)

Deep Down in the South

Broken Window Serenade

Dogwood

Feet’s

Glitter Ain’t Gold

Early Morning Shakes

Sharp Dressed Man (ZZ Top cover)

Ballad of a Southern Man

The Wolf

—

Heart of Stone

John Wayne

Bitch

Stone

Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)