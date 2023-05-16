Photos: Whiskey Myers were cooking with gasoline at Starlight
Whiskey Myers
Starlight
Saturday, May 13
Saturday night, Southern rockers Whiskey Myers took to the stage at Starlight in support of their latest album, Tornillo, playing nearly every single you could’ve possibly hoped for, alongside covers of ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival Our photographer, Mike Dotson, was there to capture all the action.
Whiskey Myers setlist
Frogman
Gasoline
Bury My Bones
Die Rockin
Calm Before the Storm
Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd (Brent Cobb cover)
Deep Down in the South
Broken Window Serenade
Dogwood
Feet’s
Glitter Ain’t Gold
Early Morning Shakes
Sharp Dressed Man (ZZ Top cover)
Ballad of a Southern Man
The Wolf
—
Heart of Stone
John Wayne
Bitch
Stone
Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)