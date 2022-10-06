Photos: Whiskey Myers’ Firewater Music Festival was a twangin’ good time

Firewater Music Festival

Friday, Sept. 30

Saturday, Oct. 1

This past weekend, the second annual Firewater Music Festival, put on by Southern rockers Whiskey Myers, took place in LaCygne, Kansas. Featuring a murderer’s row of alt-country, bluegrass, and country rockers, it was the place to be for those who like their tunes twangy and loud. Our photographer, Allison Scavo, made it out for part of the three-day festival.

Whiskey Myers

Quaker City Night Hawks

Blackberry Smoke

Old 97’s

Nikki Lane

Read Southall Band

Steven Bankey & the Flatlanders

The crowd