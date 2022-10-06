Photos: Whiskey Myers’ Firewater Music Festival was a twangin’ good time
Firewater Music Festival
Friday, Sept. 30
Saturday, Oct. 1
This past weekend, the second annual Firewater Music Festival, put on by Southern rockers Whiskey Myers, took place in LaCygne, Kansas. Featuring a murderer’s row of alt-country, bluegrass, and country rockers, it was the place to be for those who like their tunes twangy and loud. Our photographer, Allison Scavo, made it out for part of the three-day festival.
Whiskey Myers
Quaker City Night Hawks
Blackberry Smoke
Old 97’s
Nikki Lane
Read Southall Band
Steven Bankey & the Flatlanders
The crowd