Photos: Weyes Blood sets hearts aglow at The Truman

Weyes Blood

with Nick Hakim

The Truman

Friday, August 25

In a sea of babydoll dresses, Doc Martens, basic t-shirts, and rave-wear, hipsters and boomers congregated at The Truman on Friday night to sway in time with chamber rock goddess Weyes Blood. Without the confining drudgery of dogma, the group delivered a love-struck, psychedelic rock sermon intent on conjuring nostalgia and longing.

Brooklyn-based opener Nick Hakim offered noise rock imbued with R&B samples and a soulful sound. Weyes Blood’s set spanned the last eight years and four albums, and the crowd bestowed gifts after “Movies” (from their 2019 album, Titanic Rising). The offerings included a Labyrinth DVD and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, a ritual offering for Weyes Blood devotees. Natalie Mering (lead vocals) recalled meeting up with Kansas City punks on the East Coast in her youth, wearing self-taxidermied hats and wild attire, concreting her affinity for Midwestern counterculture.

Sonically, a Weyes Blood show transcends the psychedelic-folk-pop genre through vibrations that slowly awaken and ease listeners into a meditative, euphoric state. Walking out of The Truman, a kid behind me said, “Well, that was a fucking dream.” And it was. If all of the goths, punks, art room kids, misfits, and weirdos can grow up and unite through music that champions love, kindness, unity, and acceptance, then something seems very right with the world. Perhaps that’s exactly what Weyes Blood intends.

All photos by Isabella Galvan

Weyes Blood

Nick Hakim