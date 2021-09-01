Photos: Waxahatchee with Shy Boys, last night at Knuckleheads
Last night at a sold-out show at Knuckleheads, Waxahatchee kicked off a tour postponed nearly two years. She was joined by her partner, Kevin Morby, during her encore, and was supported by local act Shy Boys. All photos by April Fleming (@dolores2175).
Waxahatchee’s Setlist:
Oxbow
Chapel of Pines (Great Thunder)
Can’t Do Much
Recite Remorse
The Eye
Hell
Silver
Long Wave (Bonny Doon)
Sparks Fly
Lilacs
War
Arkadelphia
Peace and Quiet
Singer’s No Star
Witches
La Loose
St. Cloud
Fire
Encore:
Under a Rock
The Dark Don’t Hide It (Magnolia Electric Co. with Kevin Morby)
Ruby Falls
Light of a Clear Blue Morning (Dolly Parton)