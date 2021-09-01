Photos: Waxahatchee with Shy Boys, last night at Knuckleheads

Last night at a sold-out show at Knuckleheads, Waxahatchee kicked off a tour postponed nearly two years. She was joined by her partner, Kevin Morby, during her encore, and was supported by local act Shy Boys. All photos by April Fleming (@dolores2175).

Waxahatchee’s Setlist:

Oxbow

Chapel of Pines (Great Thunder)

Can’t Do Much

Recite Remorse

The Eye

Hell

Silver

Long Wave (Bonny Doon)

Sparks Fly

Lilacs

War

Arkadelphia

Peace and Quiet

Singer’s No Star

Witches

La Loose

St. Cloud

Fire

Encore:

Under a Rock

The Dark Don’t Hide It (Magnolia Electric Co. with Kevin Morby)

Ruby Falls

Light of a Clear Blue Morning (Dolly Parton)